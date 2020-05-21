1,615 Shares in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $3,463,910.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $32,170.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,350 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlarmCom stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

