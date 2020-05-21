-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.54). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

