$1.09 EPS Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. Icon posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Icon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Icon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Icon has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.60.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

