$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.21. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $87.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,411,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,838,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,364,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

