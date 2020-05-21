-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%.

TXMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $59,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 323,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

