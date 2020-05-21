$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is ($0.27). EnPro Industries posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $893.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower bought 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

