Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Paradigm Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Zymeworks stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 48.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,291,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,499,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $39,061,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at about $30,809,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.