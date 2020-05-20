Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 205 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $7,108,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock worth $14,047,103. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.71.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $478.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $517.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

