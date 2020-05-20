Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,927 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,403,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.68. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

In related news, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $2,463,756.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,219. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

