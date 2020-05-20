Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,516 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

IP stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

