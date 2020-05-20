Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 100,579 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,579 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth $15,670,011,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,362,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,385,000 after buying an additional 796,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centurylink by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,168,000 after buying an additional 857,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $123,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NYSE CTL opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

