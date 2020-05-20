Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,029,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 804.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,151 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 809,827 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 180,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.