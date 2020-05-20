Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Westrock stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

