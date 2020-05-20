Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

