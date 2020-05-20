Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Credicorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Finally, BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.6% in the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 27,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.59. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $8.4998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Banco Santander raised shares of Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

