Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,991 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $197.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $963,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $284,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,222 shares of company stock worth $28,660,881. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

