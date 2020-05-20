Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zosano Pharma from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.63. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 2,718,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.