ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,960 shares of company stock worth $802,493 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in ZIX by 271.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ZIX by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

