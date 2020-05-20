Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

