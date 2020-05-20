Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Zel has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $6.61 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00506821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00094165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00057415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 102,969,950 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

