Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of VVV opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

