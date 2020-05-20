Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exagen (NYSE:XGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Exagen stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Exagen has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1,292.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

