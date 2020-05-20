Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Slack (NYSE:WORK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

WORK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an in-line rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.35.

Slack stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $806,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,770,499 shares of company stock valued at $42,803,500. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

