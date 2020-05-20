Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGEN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.70. Precigen has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $8.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,820,000 after purchasing an additional 531,655 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Precigen by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 289,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,958 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

