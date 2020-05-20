YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YY. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.82.

Shares of YY opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. YY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. YY had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that YY will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in YY by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in YY by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,288,000 after purchasing an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in YY by 3,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in YY by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

