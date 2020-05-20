Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the April 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 1,434.86% and a negative net margin of 1,660.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

