Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.78, 4,330,110 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,890,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $42.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Xerox alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.