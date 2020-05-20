WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$42.74 million for the quarter.

