Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Trading 13% Higher

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.37, 275,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 221,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.