WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYGPY. ValuEngine cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $6.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

