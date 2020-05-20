Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,480.00

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,480 ($45.78) and last traded at GBX 3,580.70 ($47.10), with a volume of 15085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,455 ($45.45).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,193.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,033.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -16.30.

In other news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 500 shares of Worldwide Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,283 ($43.19) per share, for a total transaction of £16,415 ($21,593.00).

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

