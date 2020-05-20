World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 13.73 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 2.13.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

