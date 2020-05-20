Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Update

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned approximately 0.12% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

