Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Up 14.3%

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price shot up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.23, 889,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 618,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.