Wintrust Financial Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

WTFC stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $74.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

