William Hill’s (WMH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

WMH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 124 ($1.63)) on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188.07 ($2.47).

Shares of WMH stock opened at GBX 126.20 ($1.66) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.88. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.71.

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson bought 25,000 shares of William Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57). Also, insider Matthew Ashley bought 220,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,208.02 ($2,904.53).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

