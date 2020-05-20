William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.77.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 304.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 666,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 946,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 618,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,560 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $127,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,040,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,120 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,500 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

