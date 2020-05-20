William A. Furman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Stock

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $1,652,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $15,794,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 155,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

