WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of WHF opened at $8.48 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, insider Marco A. Collazos acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

