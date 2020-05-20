WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 161.2% from the April 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc bought 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $498,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,184.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.32.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

