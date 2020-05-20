Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,994 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research cut their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

NYSE:WHR opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

