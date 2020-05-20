Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

WPM stock opened at C$65.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$26.50 and a 1 year high of C$65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion and a PE ratio of 240.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.42, for a total value of C$2,265,750.00. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total value of C$173,347.73. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,160,088.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

