Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 98.1% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

