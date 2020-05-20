Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Virtusa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Virtusa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $27.38 on Monday. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $834.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.