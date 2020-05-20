Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 22.79%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Denny’s stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

