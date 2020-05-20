Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

WVE stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $362.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 614,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 501,788 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 194,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 137,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

