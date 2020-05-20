WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

