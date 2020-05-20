WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.