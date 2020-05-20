WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,840,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

