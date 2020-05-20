WASHINGTON TRUST Co Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,523,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 146,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

